5 simple and chic outfit ideas for New Year's Eve!

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANSlife) New Years is right around and everyone is in the mood to party. New curbs may have dampened the spirits, but a small soiree of your near and dear is always an option.





So dress your finest, be it for a day brunch, early dinner or a sunset gathering. As many are looking to spend the eve at home or at a smaller (socially distanced) gathering, whatever you wear should also be comfortable and affordable.



Priyanka Sagar, Fashion Designer, DaMENSCH shares cool outfit ideas that fit the occassion:



House party outfits: Staying in is the right choice. However, just because it's a house party with your loved ones, doens't mean you should get too comfortable with your pyjamas! A t-shirt under an open blazer with jeans or slacks is a good option. You can wear it with white sneakers or polished Oxford shoes. To keep it casual, style denim, ripped jeans with a cardigan, sweater or jacket. If it's too cold, throw on a hoodie under a leather jacket.



The formal look: For formal dinners with work colleagues or family, a suede or velvet blazer over a pale blue or grey shirt is an excellent choice. It looks incredibly fabulous with some charcoal grey pants and dress shoes. The humble T-shirt is also easy to wear, subtly stylish and as versatile as it gets - it can be worn with anything, even dressed-up tailoring. You can also try a pair of smart boots in black or dark brown, followed by black jeans, a T-shirt or a sweatshirt to complete the look.



Casual date night: For a classy and stylish look, you can wear a sweatshirt with a jacket or a blazer and trousers. It can be a casual jacket with a shawl collar. For footwear, you can wear a pair of sneakers. You can also opt for a semi-formal look at a business-casual event. Staple colours work well, but if you fancy going for a change and including some colour, wine or plum will set you apart while keeping your style easy-going.



Theme party: New Years can be an occasion for all kinds of crazy themed parties- from costumes to glow ones, these can drive you in to a frenzy to get it on point. Go for a new hero piece inspired by the theme panache and enhance creativity. You can add accessories to create an easy last-minute costume too with your existing unique pieces from your wardrobe. An inspired-by version of the outfits and styling your hair and makeup according to the theme can save you from over the top dressing.



