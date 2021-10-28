5 Ostriches, 1 lioness die in Vandalur Zoo Chennai

Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) Five ostriches and one lioness in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur Zoo died in recent times.



In a statement issued here, the Zoo Director said five ostriches died all of a sudden on Wednesday (October 27).



According to the official, samples were collected for bacteriology, virology and toxicology examination which is being carried out. Blood smear and organ impression was examined on Wednesday ruling out fowl cholera.



Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) was present during prophylactic treatment to remaining birds in ostrich enclosure along with zoo veterinarians and during postmortem.



Other birds are under surveillance and zoo veterinarians are continuously monitoring the remaining birds in the enclosures.



On Tuesday, 19-year old lioness Kavitha died due to senility and old age related issues and a post-mortem was conducted by zoo veterinarians and a team from TANUVAS.



The Vandalur Zoo houses about 2,400 animals belonging to 180 species.



