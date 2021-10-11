5 more soldiers at S.Korean Army boot camp test Covid positive

Seoul, Oct 11 (IANS) Five more draftees at a South Korean Army boot camp have tested positive for Covid-19 after cluster infections were reported at their base, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.



The new cases raised the number of infections reported at the boot camp just south of the inter-Korean border county of Yeoncheon to 39, reports Yonhap News Agency.



Four soldiers in the southeastern city of Busan and one in the eastern coastal town of Yangyang were also confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 after virus cases were reported at their respective bases, according to the Ministry.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,925.



Nationwide, South Korea added 1,297 new cases on Monday, raising the total infection tally to 332,816.



