5 killed in Bihar during Chatth Puja festivities

Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) Five people died in separate incidents during Chatt festivities in Bihar on Thursday, accordng to sources.



The first incident took place in Dewaria village in Hajipur district where a person died and another was critically injured after their speeding car crashed into a divider.



The deceased, the son of a senior police officer, was on way to celebrate Chatth in Muzaffarpur, they said.



In another incident, two persons, including a minor, drowned in Narpatganj in Araria district. The victims were a part of a group of devotees who were taking a bath in the JCB canal after the puja.



The deceased were identified as Babulal Paswan (25) and his nephew Suman(10).



According to the sources, another minor met a watery grave while taking a bath in the Kosi river in Araria district.



The fourth incident took place in Lakhisarai district where a boy Sant Kumar (12) drowned in the Haruhar river after the puja, they said.



IANS

akj/shb