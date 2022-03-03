5 killed in accident on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Gurugram (Ld)

Gurugram, March 3 (IANS) Five people were killed in an accident on Thursday along the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, police said.



The deceased have been identified as Ashish (25) of Bhiwadi, Sandeep (25) of Kaithal, Parveen (30) of Uttar Pradesh's Devaria, Chander Mohan (25) of Hisar and Bharat Bhushan (28) of Punjabi Bagh in Delhi.



The accident took place at around 3 a.m. after a Celerio car rammed into a truck near Binola village.



Police said that the five victims, in the car, were travelling towards Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.



Complainant Rajesh Singh, relative of one of the victims, told the police that all the victims were returning to their respective homes when the incident took place.



"When the victims in their car reached near Binola flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway they met with an accident due to negligence on part of the truck driver, who suddenly applied break on the expressway, and the car rammed into the truck from behind," the complainant alleged.



A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Bilaspur police station against the truck driver.



"We are tracing the accused truck driver based on the truck registration number. He will be arrested soon," Gajender Singh, the investigation officer said.