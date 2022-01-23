5 killed in accident in Kenya

Nairobi, Jan 23 (IANS) Five people died on the spot when two cars collided at a busy highway in southwestern Kenyan county of Kajiado.



Three people were injured in the accident on Saturday morning, local police said, adding that the vehicles were moving in opposite directions when they collided head-on along the highway which connects Kenya to neighbouring Tanzania, Xinhua news agency reported.



Statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority indicate that Kenya loses about 3,000 people annually due to road accidents.



