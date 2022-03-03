5 killed in accident along Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Gurugram, March 3 (IANS) Five people were killed in an accident on Thursday along the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, police said.



The accident took place at around 3 a.m. between a Celerio car and a truck near Binola village.



Police said the five victims, all male, in the car were travelling towards Rajasthan.



They hailed from Rajasthan as per the car's registration details.



