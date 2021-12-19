5 get life term for decade-old murder in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 19 (IANS) Five persons have been sentenced to life imprisonment by an SC/ST court in Muzaffarnagar for the murder of the village head in 2011.



Vijender Singh, the head of Bahavadi village in the Fugana area of Muzaffarnagar was shot dead on January 25, 2011. A man, identified as Yogesh Singh, was also injured in the attack.



Eight people were booked out of which three were later let off due to lack of evidence.



A case under various sections, including 302, of the IPC had been registered at the Fugana police station after one Devender Singh filed the police complaint in the matter.



Special counsel, Yashpal Singh, said, "The special judge pronounced the sentence after hearing both sides. All five convicts were fined a penalty as well."





