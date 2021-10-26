5 civilians injured in mysterious explosion in J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Oct 26 (IANS) Five civilians were injured on Tuesday in a mysterious explosion in J&K's Bandipora district.



Police sources said the civilians were injured in a mysterious explosion in Sumbal town of Bandipora district Tuesday morning.



"The injured were shifted to a local hospital from where the attending doctors referred all of them to Srinagar for specialised treatment.



"Security forces have rushed to the spot", sources said.



Further details were awaited



--IANS

sq/dpb

