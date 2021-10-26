5 civilians injured in mysterious explosion in J&K's Bandipora
Tue, 26 Oct 2021 1635227291000
Srinagar, Oct 26 (IANS) Five civilians were injured on Tuesday in a mysterious explosion in J&K's Bandipora district.
Police sources said the civilians were injured in a mysterious explosion in Sumbal town of Bandipora district Tuesday morning.
"The injured were shifted to a local hospital from where the attending doctors referred all of them to Srinagar for specialised treatment.
"Security forces have rushed to the spot", sources said.
Further details were awaited
IANS
sq/dpb
