5 civilians injured in mysterious explosion in J&K's Bandipora

The HawkTue, 26 Oct 2021 1635227291000
Srinagar, Oct 26 (IANS) Five civilians were injured on Tuesday in a mysterious explosion in J&K's Bandipora district.

Police sources said the civilians were injured in a mysterious explosion in Sumbal town of Bandipora district Tuesday morning.

"The injured were shifted to a local hospital from where the attending doctors referred all of them to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

"Security forces have rushed to the spot", sources said.

Further details were awaited

--IANS
sq/dpb
