5 Ayurveda-Based home grown beauty brands ...

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANSlife) In the last few years, we have seen the rise of homegrown skincare brands in a way that could easily challenge the popularity of international bestsellers. Moreover, New Age generations are also leaning towards clean products which have a maximum number of natural properties.







Beauty is now moving towards sustainability, and with ‘vocal for local' as our motto of the year, it's no surprise that Ayurvedic brands are now the centre of attention. The ancient old science is getting a makeover with modern technologies and entering our vanity.



Even though most of the personal care brands claim themselves to be toxic-free, SLS free and paraben-free, only a handful of them are really authentic and up to the expectations.



The following list features leading Ayurveda labels to stock up on:



Upakarma Ayurveda: Being one of the leading Ayurveda brands, Upakarma Ayurveda understands daily struggles and imbalances of life and believes to restore those imbalances and maintain quality of life. The brand aims to develop herbal ayurvedic formulations in the most natural ways to achieve wellness both internally and externally. It also believes in bringing great quality products for immunity, hair & skin at not so expensive rates.



Kama Ayurveda: Kama Ayurveda is one of the old players in the industry of Ayurvedic beauty brands. The brand was launched with a range of nine Ayurvedic treatments. To complement this, it came up with a highly effective Ayurveda-inspired range of products, suitable for different hair and skin types. The brand is free from artificial colours, fragrances, parabens, packages its products beautifully and is available internationally.



Ayouthveda: Ayouthveda is an Ayurvedic personal care brand combining Ayurvedic rituals and ultra-modern technologies. It aims to help millions of people switch from harmful chemical-based personal care products to safe and wonderful Ayurvedic products. The brand creates authentic, high-quality personal care products and has a wide collection of face care, hair care, bath & body care and intimate hygiene care products.



Forest Essentials: This luxury brand is dream worthy skincare for most people. Forest Essentials is an authentic, traditional skincare brand with its foundations in the ancient science of Ayurveda. It offers a huge range of facial care, body care, hair care and even cosmetic products that are authentic and luxurious. The brand is Made in India and 100% ayurvedic and cruelty-free.



MotherSparsh: MotherSparsh is an Ayurvedic brand that promises to build plant-derived products with real ingredients. Their products are enriched with authentic Ayurvedic herbs and therapeutic-grade essential oils and are crafted with care. The brand does not involve any kind of synthetic ingredients, Parabens, SLS or chemicals or any artificial fragrance.



