5 Acts of kindness to adopt when dating online

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANSlife) Putting yourself out there can be nerve-wracking and sometimes all you need is an act of kindness and a compassionate gesture for a comfortable dating experience.



According to a recent survey by Bumble in India, emotional connection (60 per cent) and kindness (55 per cent) top the charts, followed by empathy (32 per cent), as priorities when it comes to dating someone or choosing a potential partner, post the second wave of the pandemic.



On this World Kindness Day, Bumble's relationship expert Shahzeen Shivdasani shares tips on the acts of kindness one should adopt when getting to know someone online:



Respect boundaries:



Be patient with people you are connecting with as you get to know them better. If someone has not responded to you, give them time and space to connect with you. They may have other priorities to attend to and this doesn't immediately translate to them not being interested. Give them the space to respond in their own time and get to know you when they can give you their full attention. Respecting someone's boundaries is vital.



Make them feel safe:



One of the most important acts of kindness you can do is make your connection or partner feel safe. Let them know that they can be themselves around you. If they're having a moment of weakness, try not to judge them.



Express gratitude:



Expressing gratitude when in a relationship or while getting to know someone, goes a long way. Incorporate small gestures like writing a thoughtful note or just a simple 'thank you' after that first date. Being kind is an attractive trait!



No ghosting:



If you have been getting to know someone on a dating app and decide not to know them further, be kind and straightforward about it - let them know you are not interested in taking things further. Perhaps you might just want to still be friends. Just disappearing and not communicating can hurt and demotivate others.



Be a good listener: If someone is sharing something with you, be empathetic. You can do that by not dismissing the other person. Communication is a two-way street, and relationships only grow when you both feel heard, seen and understood.



Dating can feel difficult, it is difficult for some to put themselves out there. As we enter 2022, let's remember to be kind and treat others the way you want to be treated. Be kind





