48 more turn Omicron positive in Kerala, tally touches 528

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (IANS) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday informed that 48 more people have tested positive for Omicron taking the state tally to 528.



Of the total cases, 365 came from low risk countries, 92 from high risk countries, 61 were primary contacts, while 10 came from other states in the country.



There has been a huge spurt in Covid-19 cases in the state and on Friday, the test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 23.69 per cent with 16,338 people turning Covid positive.



Following this, fresh Covid protocols have been put in place bringing down the number of people in weddings, funerals to 50 and no gatherings allowed in places where the TPR is above 30 per cent.



--IANS

sg/shb/