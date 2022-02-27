46.28% turnout till 3 p.m. in fifth phase of UP polls

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Around 46.28 per cent voter turnout was registered till 3 p.m. in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, as per the Election Commission (EC).



The EC said that 46.28 per cent voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time.



Fifth phase polling is underway in 61 Assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts of the state.



Chitrakoot with 51.67 per cent and Ayodhya with 50.60 per cent -- have emerged as the districts with over 50 per cent voting till 3 p.m. Prayagraj district registered the lowest voter turnout of 42.29 per cent till 3 p.m.



Meanwhile, Amethi district registered 46.35 per cent, Baharaich 48.66 per cent, Barabanki 45.55 per cent, Gonda 46.70 per cent, Kaushambi 48.70 per cent, Pratapgarh 44.26 per cent, Raebareli 46.86 per cent, Shrawasti 49.47 per cent and Sultanpur registered 46.47 per cent voter turnout till 3 p.m.



Over two crore voters in 61 constituencies are exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 692 candidates.



--IANS

ssb/shs





