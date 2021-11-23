45 killed in Bulgaria bus accident

Sofia, Nov 23 (IANS) At least 45 people were killed in a bus accident in Bulgaria on Tuesday, the official news agency BTA reported.



Seven people with burns were saved and rushed to an emergency hospital in the capital, Xinhua news agency quoted the BTA report as saying.



Among the victims were children.



The accident took place at about 2 a.m. on a highway about 40 km south of Sofia.



The cause of the tragedy has yet to be determined.



