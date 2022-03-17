44,167 families registered as migrants with J&K govt

As the Kashmir Files reignites the horrors of the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandits, information has surfaced that 44,167 families are registered as migrants with the J&K government.



In an RTI reply, the Home Ministry said that a separate Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme in J&K namely SRE Relief and Rehabilitation was introduced in 1989-90 which includes financial assistance in the form of administrative, socio-economic, health, security related assistance to Kashmiri migrants including Kashmiri Pandits.



The scheme includes relief to migrants from Kashmir and Jammu settled in J&K and Delhi in the form of cash or kind.



It also includes expenditure towards providing employment to Kashmiri migrants from time to time under special packages.



It also includes financing rehabilitation activities related to migrants like construction of transit accommodations, housing facilities, scholarship, providing employment, waiving of interest loans, assistance to farmers.



In addition, cash assistance of Rs 3,250 per month with a ceiling of Rs 13,000 per month per family, and 9 kg rice, 2 kg atta and 1 kg of sugar per family is also being given to Kashmiri migrants.



Also, construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for 6,000 Kashmiri migrant employees in Kashmir Valley was approved in 2015.



