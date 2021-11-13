43.7% voters in 5 poll-bound states see Modi as best PM candidate

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) As many as 43.7 per cent voters in the five poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand see current Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the best candidate for the posit, as per the ABP-CVoter-IANS 5-State Snap poll.



Of the surveyed states, Manipur constitutes the highest number of voters at 57.5 per cent who have chosen Narendra Modi as the best candidate for the post of Prime Minister, followed by 50.1 per cent in Uttarakhand, 44.4 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 36.1 per cent in Goa and 14.3 per cent in Punjab.



The other candidates in the fray are Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, BJP's Yogi Adityanath and Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal.



After Narendra Modi, 9.6 per cent of the voters in all the five states have gone for Rahul Gandhi, 5.2 per cent with Arvind Kejriwal, 3.1 per cent with Manmohan Singh and 2.6 per cent with Yogi Adityanath.



A total of 19.3 per cent of the voters in Goa, 15.3 per cent in Manipur, 9.4 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 6.3 per cent in Uttarakhand and 2.1 per cent in Punjab see Rahul Gandhi as the best PM candidate.



Meanwhile, 10.5 per cent voters in Punjab, 9.1 per cent in Manipur, 5.2 per cent in Uttarakhand, 3.1 per cent in Goa and none in Uttar Pradesh have gone with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been backed by 26.3 per cent respondents in Punjab, 15.1 per cent in Uttarakhand, 5.7 per cent in Goa, 3.3 per cent in Manipur, and 2.3 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been chosen by only 7.2 per cent voters in Uttarakhand, 5.2 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 2.4 per cent in Manipur, 0.7 per cent in Punjab and none in Goa.



The five-state snap poll was conducted with a sample size of 1,07,193 across 690 seats with a margin of error of +/- 3 per cent to +/- 5 per cent.



