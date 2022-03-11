42 students fall sick after mid-day meals at Andhra school

Amaravati, March 11 (IANS) As many as 42 students of a government-run primary school in Andhra Pradesh took ill on Friday after eating food provided under mid-day meal scheme.



The incident occurred in Nandyal town of Kurnool district. According to officials, students suffered from vomiting and stomach ache a few minutes after taking the meals.



The school authorities and parents immediately shifted the students to Nandyal Government Hospital. District Education Officer Ranga Reddy and other senior officials also rushed to the hospital and directed the medical staff to immediately provide medical aid to the affected children.



The DEO said due to the timely treatment, the condition of students did not deteriorate. Hospital superintendent Vijay Kumar said all the students were stable and they will be discharged after completing the treatment.



A total of 92 students were served sambar, rice, and eggs as part of mid-day meals. Parents complained that rotten eggs were served which led to the children falling sick. The DEO said he has ordered a probe and will take action against those responsible for the incident.



Meanwhile, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has taken serious note of the incident. He spoke to the DEO over phone to enquire about the incident. He directed the official to find out the reasons for children taking ill after the meals. The DEO was asked to monitor the quality of food being served to students.



The minister also directed the Education Department officials to ensure proper treatment of the affected children and provide all help to the children and their parents till they are discharged.



--IANS

ms/vd