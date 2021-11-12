41.4% in poll-bound states 'very much satisfied' with PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) A total of 41.4 per cent of the respondents in the five poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur are 'very much satisfied' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per the ABP-C-Voter-IANS 5-State Snap Poll.



As per the survey, overall 26.9 per cent opted for 'satisfied to some extent' category, while 29.1 per cent were not satisfied at all with the Prime Minister. However, 2.6 per cent opted for 'cant' say', as per the snap poll.



The five-state snap poll was conducted with a sample size of 107193 across 690 seats with a margin of error of +/- 3% to +/- 5%.



On the question of satisfaction with the Central government led by the BJP, a total of 36.3 per cent were 'very much satisfied' in the five poll-bound states. Overall, 28.4 per cent expressed 'satisfaction to some extent' and 31.8 per cent said 'not satisfied at all'. A total of 3.5 per cent of the respondents opted for ‘cant' say'.



In the 'very much satisfied' with the Central government category, 50.1 per cent respondents are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by 36.1 per cent from Uttarakhand, 35.4 per cent from Goa, 19.2 per cent from Manipur, and 14 per cent from Punjab.



As many as 54.7 per cent respondents from Manipur said they were 'very much satisfied' with Modi, followed by 53.6 per cent from UP, 48.1 per cent from Uttarakhand, 39.6 per cent from Goa and 15.4 per cent from Punjab.



In the category 'satisfied to some extent' with the Central goverbment led by the BJP, 43.6 per cent respondents are from Goa, followed by 26.5 per cent from Uttarakhand, 25.1 per cent from Manipur, 20.9 per cent from UP and 19.3 per cent from Punjab.



However, Goa has 36.6 per cent respondents who said 'satisfied to some extent' with Modi, followed by 25.1 per cent from Uttarakhand, 22.1 per cent from Uttar Pradesh, 19.8 per cent from Manipur, and 18.6 per cent from Punjab.



In the category 'not satisfied at all' with the Central government, Punjab tops with 55.5 per cent respondents, followed by Uttarakhand at 34.9 per cent, UP at 26.2 per cent, Manipur at 25.6 per cent and Goa at 19.6 per cent.



Punjab has 57.8 per cent respondents who said 'not satisfied at all' with Modi, followed by Uttarakhnad at 26.7 per cent, Manipur at 25.6 per cent, UP at 22.4 per cent and Goa at 18.3 per cent.



A total of 11.3 per cent respondents opted 'don't Know' on the question of satisfaction with the Central government, with Punjab on top at 8.2 per cent.



