4.0-magnitude quakes jolts J&K

Jammu, Jan 22 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, with no immediate reports of any casualties or damage to property.



A disaster management official said the temblor occurred at 2.53 a.m., and the coordinates were latitude 36.06 degrees north and longitude 75.82 degrees east.



"The epicentre was located in Doda region 10 km inside the earth's crust," the official said.



Seismologically, Kashmir is located in an earthquake prone region. Past temblors have wrought havoc here.



Over 80,000 people were killed on two sides of the Line of Control in an earthquake on October 8, 2005 which measured 7.6 on the Richter scale.



--IANS

sq/ksk/