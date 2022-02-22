4-yr-old raped by minor in UP

Badaun, Feb 22 (IANS) A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her minor cousin, who lives in the same village, in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.



When the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, her family filed an FIR on Monday.



The accused was detained and produced before the juvenile justice board, while the girl has been sent for medical treatment.



The girl belongs to a family of farmers and the accused is a student of class 7.



The girl, according to reports, was playing outside her house, when the accused offered her candies and took her to his house to assault her. His parents had gone to a neighbouring village to meet their relatives.



The girl's mother said: "My daughter went missing in the evening and when she returned at night, she was crying because of injuries in her private parts. We feared that she was assaulted and when I spoke to her, she told me the details. We want strict action against the boy."



SP (rural) Siddharth Verma said: "The girl was sent for medical examination and her statement was recorded in the presence of her parents. Her statement would also be recorded under section 164 CrPC before a Magistrate."



