4 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama (Ld)

Srinagar, Jan 30 (IANS) Four JeM terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Sunday.



A search operation is currently underway at the Naira area, the police said, adding that arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.



A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



