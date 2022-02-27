4 terrorists held in Pakistan, arms & ammunition found

Islamabad, Feb 27 (IANS) Police in Pakistan's east Punjab province have arrested four terrorists in separate operations in the provincial city of Lahore, sources said.



The counter-terrorism department of the province's police force launched the operations after getting on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of high-profile terrorists in their sleeper cells in the city, Xinhua news agency reported.



The terrorists were arrested on Saturday from their hideouts, and arms and ammunition were also seized, the sources told Xinhua news agency.



The arrested terrorists have been shifted to some unidentified place for further investigations.



Identities of the captured militants were not revealed, but the sources confirmed that they were members of a banned outfit.



The insurgents were involved in deteriorating the law and order situation in the country, and were planning further attacks, said the sources.



The Pakistani police and security forces have accelerated operations against terrorists in the wake of a new wave of terror activities in the country.



