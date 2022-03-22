4 terrorists, 2 soldiers killed in Pak clash

Islamabad, March 22 (IANS) Four terrorists and two soldiers were killed in a clash in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Tuesday.



The army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the terrorists fired on the security forces on Monday in Bajaur district, reports Xinhua news agency.



"Troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location," resulting in the killing of the four terrorists and two soldiers during an intense exchange of fire, the statement said.



The terrorists' firing killed three civilians, it added.



Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, the ISPR said, adding that the killed terrorists had remained actively involved in terror attacks against security forces.



--IANS

ksk/

