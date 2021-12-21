4 terrorist associates arrested in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 21 (IANS) Four terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.



Police said acting on specific input, Awantipora police, along with the army's 50 RR and the CRPF, apprehended the four terrorist associates, identified as Zubair Gul, Adil Fayaz Ganie, Basit Ali, all residents of Samboora, and Shahid Nabi Pandith, resident of Konibal Pampore.



Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, and hand grenade were recovered from their possession.



"During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with JeM commanders and were involved in transportation of arms and ammunition," police said.



"Besides, they were providing shelter and other logistic support to the active terrorists operating in Samboora and Pampore areas of Awantipora."



A case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.



