4 terrorist associates arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 16 (IANS) Four terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit TRF, involved in providing logistic and other support to active terrorists in Kashmir Valley, have been arrested from Srinagar, police said on Wednesday.



Police said on the basis of reliable intelligence input, it was found that terrorist organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF) is active in J&K and is being orchestrated by handlers based in Pakistan.



"Two active terrorists, Basit Ahmed Dar of Redwani, Kulgam, and Momin Gulzar of Eidgah, Srinagar, are using the network of overground workers in the Valley for subversive activities. These terrorist associates are providing logistic support and are harbouring these terrorist in Kashmir Valley," a police official said.



A case was registered by the police and investigation initiated, and during its course, four hardcore terrorist associates were arrested.



They have been identified as Basharat Ahmed Pampori, resident of Maidanpora, Srinagar, Adil Shafi Bhat, resident of Daresh Kadal, Srinagar, Muzamil Fayaz Sofi, resident of Bagh-e-Sundar Payeen Kaksarai Karan Nagar and Adil Mushtaq Mir, resident of Bagh-e-Sundar Payeen Maidanpora.



"It was also learnt that these arrested terrorist associates were involved in creating content of the threatening posters issued by TRF terror outfit time to time. Through these posters they aimed to threaten govt employees, police, armed Forces, elected PRls and non-local businessmen. Besides, aimed to cause disaffection against the state," police said.



"It was also found that they had recently provided logistic support to three terrorists, namely Momin Gulzar, Arif Ahmed Hazar and one foreign terrorist, by providing them shelter and also facilitated them in carrying out terrorist attacks in Srinagar city."



Police said further investigation is in progress to identify other terrorist associates involved in this network.



