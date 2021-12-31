4 security personnel injured in Srinagar encounter (Ld)

Srinagar, Dec 31 (IANS) Four security forces personnel have been injured in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Pantha Chowk area in central Kashmir's Srinagar district, Jammu & Kashmir Police officials said on Friday.



"In the initial exchange of fire, three police personnel and one CRPF personnel got injured and were subsequently shifted to hospital. Operation is going on," the police added.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

