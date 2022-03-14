4 policemen injured in explosion in J&K's Doda

Jammu, March 14 (IANS) Four policemen were injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in J&K's Doda district on Monday, police said.



The LPG cylinder explosion occurred in Bhaderwah jail.



"The cylinder caught fire and exploded leaving four policemen injured. The injured policemen are under medical observation," a police officer said.



--IANS

sq/vd