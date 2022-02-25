4 overground workers of Hizbul outfit held in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Feb 25 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday that joint teams of the security forces arrested four overground workers (OGWs) of the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in Kishtwar district.



Police said, "Joint parties of police, 17 Rashtriya Rifles and 52 battalion of CRPF were on long range patrolling in the general area of Dool Dhar forest of Kishtwar.



"Four persons were seen moving from Dool towards Dool Dhar Jungle. On seeing the security forces, they tried to flee from the spot and alert long range patrolling parties overpowered and detained the suspicious persons.



"On preliminary questioning they disclosed their identity as Shafi Bakerwal, Fareed Ahmed, Zubair Ahmed and Ismail," the police said.



During the personal search of the four terror sympathisers, two UBGL Grenades, 120 Live Rounds of AK 47, two Empty Magazines of AK 47 were recovered by the security forces.



The posters of Hizbul outfit were also recovered from them, police said.



