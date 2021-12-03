4 of family test Covid +ve after returning from S Africa, samples sent for genome sequencing

Jaipur, Dec (IANS) After two cases of Omicron variants were found in Karnataka, four members of a family which came to Jaipur from South Africa tested positive for Corona and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.



The infected family had met over ten relatives in Jaipur after their return among them five, including a 16-year-old student, tested positive. All of them have been quarantined and their samples sent for genome sequencing.



Health officials confirmed that all of them, except the child, are vaccinated and hence not showing serious symptoms of Corona.



Officials said that the family returned from Africa on November 25 and were thereafter meeting relatives. On Wednesday, a person from the family living in Adarsh Nagar tested positive following which the others were examined.



Notably, Covid cases in Rajasthan have been spiralling since Diwali. Before Diwali, the cases were limited to 50 but after the festival, the active cases have been increasing and now it stands at 213.



On Thursday, 21 positive cases were reported in the state with Jaipur accounting for the maximum at 114.



IANS

