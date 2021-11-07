4 of a family run over by train at unmanned crossing

Ayodhya, Nov 7 (IANS) Four members of a family, including two children, who were all on a bike, were crushed to death by a speeding train at an unmanned crossing in Ayodhya.



The four were crossing the railway tracks at Durgapur-Rampurva, the unmanned railway crossing in Maharajganj police station on Saturday.



Police said the accident took place at the crossing between Bilharighat and Ulnabhari railway stations on Lucknow-Varanasi main line.



The deceased have been identified as Ramchandra Nishad, 38, his wife Vimla, 34, and their two children Vimal, 4, and Ganesh, 2, all residents of nearby Rampur Purwari village.



Ayodhya senior superintendent of police Shailesh Pandey, said: "The dismembered bodies have been removed from the tracks. It was an unmanned railway crossing near Durgapur village, where Ramchandra Nishad tried to cross the railway tracks on a bike with his family riding pillion. Suddenly a train sped past, mowing down the family of four."



--IANS

