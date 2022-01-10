4 lakh eligible for booster dose on Jan 10 in TN

Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu health department has announced that four lakh people are eligible for the booster vaccine dose on Monday.



In a statement on Sunday, the state health department also said that 10.7 lakh people can avail the booster dose in the state in January. The beneficiaries include 2.7 lakh frontline workers, 2.7 lakh healthcare workers, and five lakh people above the age of 60.



Tamil Nadu has 91 lakh doses of vaccine and as per the statistics and guidelines provided by the Government of India, 9.1 lakh beneficiaries will be provided with Covishield while 1.5 lakh would be administered Covaxin, the statement added.



The State Public Health Department called upon people to visit the CoWIN portal and check their eligibility for the booster dose and then approach the centres from where they had taken the first two doses of the Covid vaccine. The booster dose, according to them, is also available at all health centres under the government or any private hospital.



All the frontline workers, healthcare workers, and those above 60 and vaccinated before April 14 are eligible for the booster dose of the vaccine.



