4 killed in train-minivan collision in Indonesia's Java

Jakarta, Jan 14 (IANS) Four people were killed after a train hit a minivan in Indonesia's East Java province, an official of state-owned railway operator Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) said.



The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the minivan carrying four people was passing a railroad crossing without a bar gate and no signal in Bayeman village of Probolinggo district, said Tohari, the Spokesperson of KAI's Operational Region IX, as reported by the local media.



When the vehicle was on the railway track, a train was passing and the crash was unavoidable, he added.



All victims have been sent to a nearby hospital. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, Xinhua news agency reported.



