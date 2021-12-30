4 killed, 3 injured in Pakistan clash

Islamabad, Dec 30 (IANS) Four people were killed and three others injured in a clash in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local reports said on Thursday.



The incident took place late Wednesday night in Landi Kotal area, where members of a group opened fire at a car, whose passengers fired back in retaliation, reports Xinhua news agency.



People from both sides were killed and injured in the attack.



The injured people were shifted to a hospital in provincial capital of Peshawar.



All the three injured are in critical condition, the reports said.



Police said that the incident is the outcome of personal enmity triggered off by land dispute.



