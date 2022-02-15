4 killed, 15 injured as van falls into Sindh river in MP

Bhopal, Feb 15 (IANS) Four labourers were killed and 15 others injured after a van in which they were traveling overturned and fell into Sindh river in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday.



According to the police, the labourers, hailing from West Bengal, were proceeding towards a bridge construction site in Vira village.



The incident occurred at 2 a.m. near Goritila Hirapur village, around 25 km from Shivpuri district headquarters, the police said.



Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred because the van driver lost control following which the vehicle plunged into the river, the police said.



"Four labourers died and 15 others were injured, some of them seriously," a senior police officer told IANS over phone.



The labourers had reached Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) by train on Monday night. From Jhansi, they reached Padora village in Shivpuri by a bus, the police said.



Three of the deceased have been identified as Hamid Mohammed Abdullah, Khahul Ameen and Hakim Mustafa. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.



Police said further investigation is underway.



--IANS

