4 held in UP for running bail racket for prisoners

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 24 (IANS) The Moradabad police have arrested four persons, who posed as 'relatives' of prisoners and helped them in getting bail.



The gang was busted in a special joint operation of Moradabad police and crime branch.



Moradabad Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said, "The gang was operating in Moradabad for the past six years. The members of the gang -- kingpin Rajesh Sharma, Saeed, Laiq and Roshan Jahan -- used to visit the local police stations with fake documents and get prisoners out on bail, by pretending to be their relatives."



The gang charged Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 for their 'service'.



Civil Lines Circle Officer, Indu Siddhartha, said that during interrogation, the gang members revealed that they used to tell the police that family members of the prisoners could not come as they were unwell.



Sharma, who worked under an advocate at the district collectorate, identified people in jail who had no one to get them bail, contacted them and fixed the deal. He also got fake Aadhaar cards and other necessary documents made.



The SP said, "Three fake police station stamps and three fake Aadhaar cards have been seized from the gang. The accused persons have been booked under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy). Further legal action in the case is underway."



--IANS

