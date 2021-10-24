4 held in Gurugram for betting on T-20 World Cup match

Gurugram, Oct 24 (IANS) Gurugram Police have arrested four men, who were allegedly involved in betting on a recent T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and South Africa.



The four accused were identified as Laxman (53), Satpal (31) and Pradeep (31), all residents of Delhi and Neeraj (31) of Uttar Pradesh, the Police said on Sunday.



The accused were arrested by a crime branch team of Sector-17 from the DLF Phase-1 area in Gurugram after receiving a tip-off.



"Following a secret information, the Police raided the spot and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on a T20 World Cup cricket match being played between Australia and South Africa on Saturday," said Subhash Boken, Gurugram Police Spokesperson.



The police have recovered 40 mobile phones, five laptops, two tablets, two LED TVs and other electronic gadgets from their possession.



A case under Sections 13A/3/67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the alleged suspects at DLF Phase-1 police station in Gurugram.



