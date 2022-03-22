4 friends make music to address Gen z problems

Prayagraj (UP), March 22 (IANS) During the pandemic, using their free time to turn their passion into a profession, four young Kendriya Vidyalaya alumni here formed a musical band to address Gen z problems which is now hogging the limelight on YouTube and Instagram.



Abhinav Singh, Adarsh Mishra, Ankur Patel and Abhishek Kamat, all in their 20s, formed their professional musical band called 'Pind Music Record' in September 2020, and are now receiving recognition across the nation for their songs and hard work.



In the past one year, the band gained around 2,000 subscribers and thousands of views from music lovers.



"We were friends at KV, IFFCO since class 5 and after passing class 12 in 2020, we got admitted in various courses at different colleges of the district. Since we were having online classes, Abhinav, who knew very well that music is our passion, decided to start the group," said Adarsh.



Among the four, Ankur and Abhishek play the guitar, Adarsh beats boxes and Abhinav plays the piano.



The group, along with following their passion, is also pursuing their higher studies.



While Ankur is enrolled in BA, Abhishek is pursuing BTech (civil engineering), Abhinav and Adarsh are pursuing B.Sc.



However, coming from middle class families, they initially had to face resistance from their family members.



"We know that our parents are worried about our career, but we want to pursue our studies and our passion for our music and one day we will start earning too," said Abhinav who pens songs for the group.



Interestingly, all four members of the group write their own songs, record and upload them.



However, when they have to shoot some songs, they take help from local artists to act or lip-sync in their videos.



They even do thorough research before selecting locations for their songs.



"We make songs which show the problems of the young generation, and give energy to confront these challenges along with some social message," said Adarsh.



