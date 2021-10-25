4 found dead in Bihar's Siwan district

Patna, Oct 25 (IANS) Four persons died in mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Siwan district on Monday morning, police said.



The police suspect that they may have consumed spurious liquor. The incident happened in the Balori and Balor villages under Guthni block.



District Magistrate Amit Kumar, Superintendent of Police Abhinav Kumar and other officials rushed to the two villages and investigated the matter.



"We have recovered the dead bodies from these two villages and sent them to the Sadar hospital for post-mortem. The actual deaths of the deceased would be ascertained only after the post-mortem report comes," Amit Kumar said.



"We have initiated the investigation as soon as we learnt about the incident. The police officials are taking statements from villagers and family members of the deceased," said Abhinav Kumar.



Sources said the deceased had consumed liquor on Sunday evening and went to sleep. They probably died in their sleep, sources added.



