4 criminals arrested after encounter with Delhi Police

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Four criminals, who were involved in several robbery cases, were arrested after an encounter with the Delhi Police in Wazirabad area, an official said on Wednesday.



The arrested persons were identified as Rakesh Kumar Maurya (29), Ravinder (26), Jitendra Kumar Maurya alias Munna (26), all residents of Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, and Naresh Kumar Mandal (27) from Girdih, Jharkhand.



Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a tip-off was received that two people who are involved in robbery cases in Delhi-NCR would come to Wazirabad along with other persons in a car.



Acting on the tip-off, a police team was constituted which laid a trap at the RCC Nala Road Wazirabad and intercepted the suspected vehicle at around 8.40 p.m. on Tuesday.



"On being intercepted by the police, four people jumped out of the car and started to run," Kalsi said, adding, at this time one of the accused fired at the police party and a bullet hit Assistant Sub-Inspector Harphool Singh.



Fortunately, Singh escaped unhurt as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket.



As the police party retaliated in self-defence, a shot was fired which hit the left leg of one of the accused after which all the four persons were overpowered and apprehended from the spot. The injured accused was identified as Jitender.



"He has been shifted to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital for treatment," the DCP said.



The cops have recovered two country-made pistols, five live cartridges, one empty cartridge and one Kwid car during the operation.



Further probe is on, the official added.



