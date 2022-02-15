4 cops dead as Guj police vehicle meets with accident in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 15 (IANS) Five people, including four policemen, died when a vehicle of Gujarat police carrying an accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with an accident in Bhabroo area of Jaipur, police officials said.



The accident was so severe that the SUV of Gujarat police had to be cut to pull out the dead bodies.



Police said that the accident took place at around 2 a.m. in Bhabru police station area after the man driving the vehicle on Jaipur-Delhi highway suddenly lost his balance. The car first hit the divider. After that it went down from the road and hit a tree.



The accused and the policemen died on the spot. The accident was so horrible that even the air bags that opened were left torn. The bodies of the policemen and the accused have been kept in the morgue of the Government Hospital, Shahpura.



The Gujarat Police has been informed about the accident.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed his condolence in a tweet shared on his twitter handle.



He said, "It is sad to know about the death of 5 people including 4 policemen when a Gujarat Police vehicle carrying the accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with an accident in Bhabru area of Jaipur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength and may the soul of the departed rest in peace," he said.



--IANS

arc/skp/