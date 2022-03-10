3x3 Pro Basketball League: Mumbai Heroes reign supreme in Round 2

Chandigarh, March 10 (IANS) Mumbai Indians rode on a superlative performance by Spanish 3x3 specialist Carlos Martinez to win the men's Conference 'A' Round 2 title of 3x3 Pro Basketball League (3BL).



Mumbai Heroes upset Gurugram Masters 20-17 in the final.



Despite losing to Gurugram Masters in the pool stage, Mumbai Heroes elevated their play in the final to clinch their first Round title. In an exciting neck-and-neck encounter, the scores were tied 10-10 and 14-14 before Mumbai grabbed the lead with two minutes remaining.



Mumbai Heroes captain Carlos Martinez from Spain, was inspirational down the stretch. Whether knocking down outside shots, getting crucial steals or making contested layups, Martinez was unstoppable when it mattered the most.



He was well supported by Indian national team point guard Siddhant Shinde, who made a tough jump shot to take Heroes' lead up to 18-14, with 1:15 minutes remaining.



Thereafter, the defending champions Masters came fighting back to within one point. However, missed shots for Masters proved costly, as Heroes held on for a memorable win.



"We are not the best in anything, but we are the best team. This is only Round 2, watch out!" Martinez said after the final.



The third season of 3BL, the only 3X3 Professional Basketball League in India which is backed by the Basketball Federation of India and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), is currently being played at the Wyndham Hotel, Mohali from March 8-21, 2022 and is seeing participation from top national and international men's and women's 3X3 basketball players.



Chandigarh team reaches semis



Earlier under the leadership of Indian national team player Prashant Rawat, Chandigarh Beasts topped the pool stages to storm through to the knockout rounds.



"I really feel excited about this League. It is a new format for us. We have been playing 5 on 5, now we are into 3x3. So it is like a fast game from offense to defence and defence to offense. I am very confident with the team now because we have a great rotation," Rawat, the 6ft 8" 21-year-old forward, said after progressing to the final four.



In the semi-finals though, Chandigarh were thoroughly outplayed by Mumbai, losing 8-21.



--IANS



bsk