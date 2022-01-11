3rd Test, Day 1: South Africa bowl out India for 223 in 1st innings

Cape Town, Jan 11 (IANS) South Africa bowled out India for 223 in their first innings on Day 1 of the third and final Test of the three-match series, here on Tuesday.



Resuming play from 141/4 at Tea, India lost six wickets and could only add 82 runs to their tally in the third session of the day.



Virat Kohli (79) and Cheteshwar Pujara (43) were the top scorers for India while Kagiso Rabada (4-73) was the pick of the bowler for South Africa.



Brief scores: India 223 all out in 77.3 overs (Virat Kohli 79, Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Kagiso Rabada 4-73) vs South Africa



