3rd Test, Day 1: South Africa 17/1 at stumps, trail India by 206 runs

Cape Town, Jan 11 (IANS) South Africa were 17/1 at stumps, trailing India by 206 runs, on Day 1 of the third and final Test of the three-match series, here on Tuesday.



Aiden Markram (8 not out) and Keshav Maharaj (6 not out) were at the crease when stumps were called, ending an engrossing opening day at Newlands. The hosts lost the only wicket of their skipper Dean Elgar, who was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 3.



Earlier, India were bowled out for 223 in their first innings. Virat Kohli (79) and Cheteshwar Pujara (43) were the top scorers for the visitors.



Kagiso Rabada (4/73) was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, while Marco Jansen (3/55) also picked three crucial wickets.



Brief scores: India 223 all out in 77.3 overs (Virat Kohli 79, Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Kagiso Rabada 4/73) vs South Africa 17/1 in 8 overs (Aiden Markram 8 not out, Keshav Maharaj 6 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1/0).



--IANS



avn/bsk