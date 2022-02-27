3rd T20I: India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets, complete 3-0 sweep

Dharamsala, Feb 27 (IANS) India produced a clinical all-round performance to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third T20I to complete the 3-0 clean sweep, at the picturesque HPCA Stadium, here on Sunday.



With this win, India extended their winning streak to 12 matches in T20Is.



After winning the toss and opting to bat first, a fighting fifty from skipper Dasun Shanaka (74 not out off 38) helped Sri Lanka post 146/5 in 20 overs. The likes of Avesh Khan (2/23), Mohammed Siraj (1/22), Harshal Patel (1/29), Ravi Bishnoi (1/32) picked wickets at regular intervals to keep Sri Lanka on the backfoot before Shanaka played a solid knock to help his post a fighting total.



In reply, Shreyas Iyer continued his sizzling form and smashed third consecutive fifty (73 not out off 45) of the series while the likes of Ravindra Jadeja (22 not out off 15), Deepak Hooda (21 off 16), Sanju Samson (18 off 12) also contributed well with the bat as India chased down the target in 16.5 overs.



Lahiru Kumara (2/28) was the most successful bowler for Sri lanka.



Brief scores: Sri Lanka 146/5 in 20 overs (Dasun Shanaka 74 not out, Dinesh Chandimal 25; Avesh Khan 2/23) lost to India (Shreyas Iyer 73 not out off 45, Ravindra Jadeja 22 not out; Lahiru Kumara 2/28) by 6 wickets



--IANS

avn