384 FIRs in February 2020 riots pending, Delhi Police tells HC

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The Delhi Police has apprised the Delhi High Court that a total of 758 FIRs were registered in connection with northeast Delhi violence and the probe into as many as 384 FIRs are still pending.



A total of 695 cases are being investigated by North-East District police while 62 cases such as murders were transferred to the Crime Branch, where three dedicated Special Investigation Teams investigated these cases under continuous monitoring of superior officers, the police said.



It was also submitted that a case pertaining to the larger conspiracy behind the communal riots in the national capital is being investigated by the Special Cell.



The affidavit of the police in connection with the riots in northeast Delhi in 2020 was following a batch of pleas filed by Ajay Gautam, regarding the alleged hate speeches by political leaders during the riots.



On Thursday, a division bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh has been directed the Delhi Police to file the status report after counsel appearing for Jamait Ulama-i-Hind alleged that the last status report filed by Delhi Police did not have many details.



Riots broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 after clashes between anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and pro-CAA protesters took a violent turn. The time of the mayhem coincided with then US President Donald Trump's maiden trip to India. Over 50 people had died in the riots.



