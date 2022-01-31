38% say govt has performed worse than expected on economic front

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Thirty-eight per cent of the respondents say that the present government under Narendra Modi as Prime Minister and Nirmala Sitharaman as Finance Minister has performed worse than expected on the economic front so far.



36.4 per cent said the performance is just as expected while 25.6 per cent said it is much better than expected on the economic front.



A majority of respondents have said that the current expenses have become difficult to manage compared to last year, as per the IANS-CVoter Pre Budget Survey.



65.7 per cent respondents in the survey said current expenses have become difficult to manage compared to last year. 26.9 per cent said expenses have gone up but are still manageable while 7.4 per cent said expenses have gone down.



As many as 57.4 per cent respondents said that income went down while the expenditure went up in the last one year, as per the IANS-CVoter Pre Budget survey.



20 per cent said that income remained the same while expenditure went up. 11.5 per cent said that income increased while expenditure increased as well.



Opinion is divided as to whether quality of life will improve for the common man in the next one year, as per the IANS-CVoter Pre Budget survey.



While 37.7 per cent said the quality of life will improve, 31 per cent said it will remain the same and 31.3 per cent said it will deteriorate.



As many as 62.4 per cent respondents in the IANS-CVoter Pre Budget Survey have said that inflation has been unchecked and prices have gone up under the Modi government.



The sample size of the survey is 3000+ and the timeline is January 23 to January 28, 2022.



Coming a day before the Union Budget, the survey shows people are struggling with inflation, quality of life and incomes.



27.5 per cent respondents in the survey said that inflation has been checked and the prices have gone down under Prime Minister Narendra Modi while 10.1 per cent said nothing has changed and prices remain the same.



On another question, 49.3 per cent said that the state of inflation had 'too much' adverse effect on your quality of life in the last one year.



42.3 per cent said there was 'little bit' of adverse impact on inflation while 8.3 per cent said there was no impact of inflation on the quality of life in the last one year.



Bad news persists on the quality of life as 42.4 per cent said the overall quality of life of "Aam Aadmi" or common man has deteriorated in the last one year.



32.8 per cent said it has remained the same while 24.8 per cent said quality of life has improved in the last one year.



--IANS

san/dpb