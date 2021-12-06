38, including 10 Jt Secys, join govt service through lateral entry

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The Central government has approved appointment of 38 candidates, including 10 for the post of Joint Secretary, through the lateral entry process.



Union Minister for Personnel Jitendra Singh said that Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) has approved appointment of 38 candidates, including 10 Joint Secretaries, suitably recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to join the government on contract/deputation basis.



He said that the credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in order to institutionalise the selection process and also to make it more objective, it was decided that the entire lateral entry recruitment process will be conducted by the UPSC.



The Minister said that the DoP&T requested the UPSC on December 14, 2020 and February 12, 2021 to select suitable persons to join the government at the level of Joint Secretary, Director, Deputy Secretary in various Ministries, and Departments of the Government on contract and deputation basis.



On the basis of the online application forms submitted by the candidates, the Union Public Service Commission shortlisted 231 candidates for the interviews.



The interviews were conducted from September 27 to October 8, and 31 candidates been recommended for the post of Joint Secretary, Director, and Deputy Secretary.



Seven Joint Secretaries were selected earlier, thus taking the total number of suitable candidates at 38.



Singh said that pre-appointment formalities have also been incorporated which include police verification and Intelligence Bureau clearance among others while recommending the candidates recently.



He said such appointments meet the twin objectives of bringing in fresh talent as well as augmenting the availability of manpower.



Each post being filled is a single post in a specific domain area, and the candidates are either to be appointed on contract basis or those from state governments, Union Territories, Public Sector Undertakings, Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Universities on deputation basis (including short-term contract), who would retain lien in their parent departments.



