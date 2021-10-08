36.3% 'not satisfied' with Leader of Oppn in poll-bound states

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) A total of 36.3 per cent of the respondents have expressed their dissatisfaction and opted for the 'not satisfied at all' category when asked to evaluate the performance of the Leader of Opposition in the five poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as per the latest ABP-CVoter-IANS State of States 2021 tracker.



However, 23.1 per cent of the respondents opted for the 'very much satisfied' category when it comes to the performance of the Leader of Opposition.



A total of 24.9 per cent of the respondents are ‘satisfied to some extent', while 15.7 per cent opted for the 'can't say/don't know' category.



In the ‘very much satisfied' category, Uttar Pradesh tops the list at 28.5 per cent, followed by Uttarakhand at 19.4 per cent, Manipur at 18.2 per cent, Goa at 10.4 per cent and Punjab at 9.5 per cent.



In the ‘satisfied to some extent' category, Mnaipur tops the chart at 35.6 per cent, followed by Goa at 33.5 per cent, Uttarakhnad at 26.5 per cnet, Punjab at 23.1 per cent and Uttar Pradesh at 19.9 per cent.



Punjab tops the list at 43.9 per cent in the 'not satisfied at all' category, followed by Manipur at 39.6 per cent, Uttarakhand at 38.3 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 38.2 per cent and Goa at 34.6 per cent.



The sample size for the survey was 98,121 covering 690 Assembly seats in the five poll-bound states. The survey was carried out between September 4 and October 4.



