35.3% 'very much satisfied' with state govt's work in poll-bound states

New Delhi, October 8 (INAS) As many as 35.3 per cent of the respondents have opted for the ‘very much satisfied' category when asked to evaluate the performance of the state government in the five poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as per the latest ABP-CVOTER-IANS State of States 2021 tracker.



The survey also found that overall, 30.1 per cent opted for the ‘satisfied to some extent' category, while 29.9 per cent said they are ‘not satisfied at all'. A total of 4.6 per cent respondents ticked the 'can't say/don't know' category.



In the ‘very much satisfied' category, 39.8 per cent respondents are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by 36.1 per cent from Goa, 35.1 per cent from Uttarakhand, 29.7 per cent from Manipur and 12.8 per cent from Punjab.



In the ‘satisfied to some extent' category, Goa tops the list at 39.9 per cent, followed by Manipur at 32.2 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 22.2 per cent, Uttarakhand at 22 per cent and Punjab at 19.7 per cent.



Punjab tops the chart at 56.5 per cent when it comes to the 'not satisfied at all' category, followed by Uttarakhnad at 41.6 per cent, Manipur at 38.1 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 35.3 per cent, and Goa at 17.9 per cent.



The sample size for the survey was 98,121 covering 690 Assembly seats in the five poll-bound states. The survey was carried out between September 4 and October 4.



--IANS

