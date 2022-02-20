34.99% turnout in Punjab and UP till 1 pm

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The overall voting percentage in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh was 34.99 per cent till 1 p.m., the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.



As per the ECI data, the third phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh has registered 35.88 per cent voter turnout while Punjab has recorded 34.10 per cent in its single-phase poll on Sunday till 1 p.m.



In Uttar Pradesh, third phase polling was underway in 59 Assembly seats spread over 16 districts. Only three districts -- Etah (42.24 per cent), Lalitpur (42.12 per cent) and Manpuri (41.14 per cent) - have registered over 40 per cent voting till 1 p.m.



The polling was underway in other districts -- Auraiya registered 35.03 per cent, Etawah 36.27, Farrukhabad 35.04 per cent, Firozabad 38.24 per cent, Hamirpur 35.82 per cent, Hathras 36.61 per cent, Jaluan 37.50 per cent, Jhansi 32.83 per cent, Kannauj 37.78 per cent, Kanpur Dehat 34.40 per cent, Kanpur Nagar 28.50 per cent, Kasganj 37.62 per cent and Mahoba 38.12 per cent till 1 p.m.



Polling for the 117-member Punjab Assembly is being held in a single-phase on Sunday. Fazilka recorded the highest polling at 40.59 per cent followed by Malerkot 39.78 per cent and Sri Muktsar Sahib 39.61 per cent till 1 p.m.



Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar has registered lowest voter turnout of 27.22 per cent ill 1 p.m.T



The Election Commission said Amritsar district registered 30.23 per cent voting, Barnala 37.26 per cent, Bathinda 38.75 per cent, Faridkot 35.83 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib 37.13 per cent, Ferozepur 37.97 per cent, Gurdaspur 35.76 per cent, Hoshiarpur 34.98 per cent, Jalandhar 29.70 per cent, Kapurthala 34.32 per cent, Ludhiana 29.58 per cent, Mansa 38.95 per cent, Moga 29.55 per cent, Pathankot 38.61 per cent, Patiala 38.61 per cent, Rupnagar 37.41 per cent, Sangrur 37.91 per cent, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 34.86 per cent, and Tarn Taran 31.36 per cent till 1 p.m.



Over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women in Punjab.



--IANS

ssb/skp/